A remarkable act of devotion has brought Chennai-based entrepreneur Vardhaman Jain and his wife, Radhika Jain, into the spotlight after they donated 121 kg of gold worth ₹207 crore, according to a report by The Times of India.

The donation was made to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and is described as the largest of its kind to a temple in independent India.

The couple presented 46 intricately made gold ornaments to the deity at the temple on 26 November. They were accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

According to the TTD, the ornaments weigh about 106 kg and are made of 24-carat gold. They include crowns, armlets, necklaces, anklets, waistbands and other traditional jewellery. The donation also includes precious stones, such as diamonds, blue and yellow sapphires, rubies and emeralds.

The remaining 15 kg of gold will be used to create a golden saree for Goddess Padmavathi, the consort of Lord Venkateswara, at the Tiruchanoor temple.

How did business success story lead to historic donation? Vardhaman Jain co-founded a US-based healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) company with his brother, Anurag Jain. He said the decision to donate followed the sale of his equity stake to a New York-based private equity firm last year.

According to reports, he approached TTD officials in August 2025 with a proposal to donate 121 kg of gold. During a meeting with CM Naidu, he learned that the deity’s daily jewellery weighs approximately 120 kg. The information further boosted the family's resolve to make the donation in the form of ornaments.

Naidu praised the couple's gesture, saying their generosity stood out even among India’s most prominent and wealthy individuals.

The donation highlights how financial success can translate into religious donation. For the Jain family, a business milestone has become an enduring expression of faith, humility and generosity.

Disclaimer: The estimated value of ₹207 crore is based on reported figures. As gold prices fluctuate with market conditions, the actual value of the donation may vary.