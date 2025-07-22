When Divya Saini graduated with an engineering degree in 2017, she never imagined that just four years later she would be living in Seattle and working for a top tech firm.

Starting her career at Amazon India through campus placement, she made rapid strides, eventually moving to the company’s US office in July 2021.

“The role gave me a wider canvas to grow and contribute," said the 26-year-old software engineer.

Yet, the move also brought a whirlwind of lifestyle shifts—most notably, financial ones.

“The cost of living on the West Coast is much higher than in other parts of the US," she says. Though salaries are slightly adjusted for location, the pay doesn’t always match the hike in expenses.

Saini shares her experience of living in Seattle as part of a Mint series on Indian expats.

Sticker shock

From basic groceries to services like haircuts and house help, Divya says she experienced cost culture shock in the US.

“I used to constantly convert USD to INR. It always felt ridiculously expensive."

Now she understands purchase price parity (PPP), but even a routine haircut, she points out, can cost $100-$200—or upto ₹17,000. “I now get it done just once in six months and time the next cut with my annual India trip."

Unlike in India—where she lived with roommates and shared costs—Divya now lives alone in a snug 530 sq ft one-bedroom apartment.

“Roommate culture exists here too, but with a stranger, it can be challenging to share chores which are easily outsourced to house help and handymen in India. It’s easier to avoid friction by living alone," she said. That choice brings comfort—but also a steep price: nearly 30% of her income goes toward rent, groceries, utilities, and travel.

Budgeting for lunch

Food is another major recurring cost, and not all of it is avoidable. Divya cooks most of her breakfast and dinner at home, but lunch is a different story.

“I usually prepare my breakfast and dinner at home, but I have to order-in lunch in the office as there is not enough time to cook. One meal costs about $15–20, which adds up significantly over the month," she said.

Despite the costs, Divya makes it a point to travel often. She’s already checked off Hawaii (three times), New York, Miami, Portland, and San Francisco. “I thoroughly enjoyed New York. It’s a very vibrant and diverse city," she said.

Each trip costs around $1,500, funded from her short-term savings. “I plan around long weekends and keep aside about 25% of my salary for travel and other big purchases," she said.

Divya doesn’t splurge on big-ticket items like cars or electronics, but she did make two large investments that brought comfort: a robotic vacuum cleaner and a roti maker—together costing $3,000.

“They’ve been totally worth it for the convenience and time they save."

“Financially speaking, I think most luxuries are possible in India if you’re doing well in your field," she added.

Career moves and visa truths

While the US is often called the land of opportunity, Divya says it’s most true in traditional high-paying sectors—tech, medicine, finance, and law.

“People are more open to pursuing unconventional paths here, but the money still concentrates in a few fields."

Visa constraints are a hurdle for Indian spouses. “If you come on the dependent visa, you can’t work in the US unless your H-1B holder spouse is far along in the green card process," Divya explained.

Some choose to study or find a job that offers visa sponsorship, but that process can be long and uncertain.

Taxes and social security

US tech hubs like San Francisco, Seattle, and New York are known for offering some of the highest salaries in the global tech industry. However, once taxes and living expenses are factored in, the take-home pay is not as impressive.

Divya pays an effective tax rate of 27%, and after deductions towards insurance, 401(K) retirement plan and other contributions, she receives roughly 65% of her gross income. Annual appraisals are modest within the same company at around 3–7% annually, she said.

If you want significant hikes—like 30 to 50%—you usually need to switch companies, she said.

According to Numbeo, an online database of quality-of-life metrics, life in Seattle—rent included—is a staggering 350% more expensive than in Bengaluru. Adjusting for purchasing power parity, one would need around $4,891 (or ₹4.21 lakh) in Seattle to match the lifestyle ₹1 lakh affords in the Indian tech capital, according to World Bank estimates.

Unlike Europe, where public healthcare and social support are more robust, the US offers limited social security benefits, and healthcare is mostly private. While not legally mandatory, health insurance is practically essential due to high medical costs. Divya is covered under an employer-sponsored plan that costs about $150 per month, which is far more affordable than individual plans that typically range from $400 to $700.

Her plan includes outpatient care, hospitalisation, and prescriptions, but has a $2,000 annual deductible.

"Only after I’ve paid that out of pocket does my insurance start covering costs, so it’s really only helpful in the case of major medical issues," she said. A visit to a general physician costs about $200 per visit, while a specialist charges about $400, she added.

After covering essential expenses and discretionary spending, Divya sets aside about 30% of her salary. Of this, she invests 20% in US index funds and sends the remainder to her family in India.

Yet, it’s not all about cutting back.

“The quality of life is excellent, and the learning curve steep," Divya said.

With long-term plans of launching her own startup, she’s already testing ideas through hackathons and have launched two AI-powered voice agent side projects called Dance Buddy and Adulting Buddy.

“There’s a contagious entrepreneurial spirit in the US that really pushes you to think big," she added.

Money moves that work

When she first moved, Divya sent most of her savings back to India—only to realise that it wasn’t the most efficient plan. “Six months in, I realised it was a costly mistake given the weak INR against the USD," she reflects.

Now, she manages her finances entirely in the US, primarily investing in low-cost index funds. She also maxes out the annual $23,000 limit towards 401(k) retirement plan, which is deducted from her gross income.

Her only Indian asset is a small industrial plot in Rajasthan, acquired through a government lottery while she worked in India. “My father encouraged me to build this early asset to support my dream of starting my own business," she said.

Although Divya hasn’t yet decided whether to set up her business in the US or India, her connection to home remains strong.

“I miss my family and feel a deep sense of purpose in contributing to India by creating jobs and building something meaningful there," she said. She’s optimistic that her US-based savings in index funds and Amazon ESOPs will help fund her entrepreneurial journey, wherever she chooses to begin it.

Note: This article reflects Divya’s personal experience living and working in the US. Costs, income, lifestyle choices, and financial priorities may vary for others based on individual circumstances and goals.