From stethoscopes to savings: Smart financial planning for doctors
Summary
- From managing education debt to optimizing tax benefits, dive into essential financial strategies that every doctor needs to secure a prosperous future
At the turn of the millennium, a seminal study by Ibbotson and Kaplan revealed that asset allocation explained about 90% of the variation in portfolio returns, largely due to substantial exposure to capital markets—a classic case of the tide lifting all boats. Even after adjusting for this, it's undeniable that asset allocation remains central to long-term portfolio performance. While it may not be everything, its significance is immense.