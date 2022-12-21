From toothbrush to sanitary pads, a search for sustainability10 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 10:44 AM IST
- Peyush Bansal, Lenskart founder and Shark Tank India judge, was intrigued by sustainability, food and tech-focused startups on Season 2.
Startups that are trying to figure out a business model around sustainability will have an early-mover advantage, according to Peyush Bansal, Lenskart founder and Shark Tank India judge. Bansal, who is known for backing purpose-driven businesses, says his focus is on putting his capital to better use by backing entrepreneurs who can potentially make a large impact on the society.