Recent months have tested investor confidence. Indian equity markets have seen noticeable corrections amid global uncertainties, with broader indices declining sharply due to tightening liquidity, rising oil prices, and geopolitical tensions.
From uncertainty to opportunity: why staying invested matters in volatile markets
SummaryAs markets correct amid oil spikes and global uncertainty, history suggests volatility may offer long-term opportunity. Here’s why India’s structural story remains compelling.
Recent months have tested investor confidence. Indian equity markets have seen noticeable corrections amid global uncertainties, with broader indices declining sharply due to tightening liquidity, rising oil prices, and geopolitical tensions.
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