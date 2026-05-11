From uncertainty to opportunity: why staying invested matters in volatile markets

Sirshendu Basu
3 min read11 May 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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Investor confidence has been shaken by recent market corrections in India due to global uncertainties.(Pixabay)
Summary
As markets correct amid oil spikes and global uncertainty, history suggests volatility may offer long-term opportunity. Here’s why India’s structural story remains compelling.

Recent months have tested investor confidence. Indian equity markets have seen noticeable corrections amid global uncertainties, with broader indices declining sharply due to tightening liquidity, rising oil prices, and geopolitical tensions.

Most indices declined by over 10% in March, while crude oil prices surged by more than 33% (before cooling off in April). The Indian rupee also depreciated sharply over the same period.

For many investors, the natural question is: Is this the right time to stay invested in equities?

While near-term concerns are valid, history suggests periods of uncertainty often lay the foundation for long-term opportunity.

Near-term headwinds

There are three key reasons investors may hesitate today.

Market weakness: Over the past few months, benchmark indices have delivered double-digit declines, driven largely by global risk-off sentiment and liquidity shifts.

Geopolitical risks: Energy-linked tensions have added uncertainty. For an oil-importing country like India, elevated crude prices can affect inflation, currency stability and fiscal balances.

Macro pressures: Rising input costs and interest rates could weigh on corporate profitability in the near term.

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These factors, while significant, are not new to market cycles. Historically, similar phases have coincided with strong long-term entry points.

Market history reveals a consistent pattern: sharp corrections are often followed by meaningful recoveries.

Periods marked by high oil prices and macro stress have frequently aligned with market bottoms. The three-year returns of the Nifty 500 Total Return Index following peak oil levels during the Global Financial Crisis and the Russia–Ukraine war were 14.9% and 15.4%, respectively.

Such phases compress valuations, allowing investors to buy quality businesses at more reasonable prices.

Structural strength

Despite short-term headwinds, India’s long-term fundamentals remain strong.

India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. According to IMF projections, real GDP growth is expected to remain in the 6–7% range — well above most large economies.

Rising per capita income is expanding the consumption base, particularly in discretionary spending. At the same time, the financialization of household savings is deepening domestic liquidity in capital markets.

India remains significantly underpenetrated across multiple sectors. Per capita consumption in financial services, insurance, mutual funds and discretionary goods remains well below global averages — highlighting substantial untapped potential.

Urbanization and a growing middle class are further supporting discretionary demand and premiumisation. These structural drivers provide a long runway for sustained business and earnings growth.

Also Read | Why this crude oil crisis is unlikely to play out the way past supply shocks did

Valuations reset

Beyond structural strengths, current market conditions present selective opportunities.

Return on equity (RoE) for Indian markets remains among the highest globally. The BSE 500 Index has a RoE of 15%.

Valuations across market capitalizations are below their five-year averages. Large caps were trading at 20x P/E as of March 2026. Several sectors — including auto, IT, FMCG and financials — are trading at discounts to historical averages.

Importantly, historical data shows that periods of muted or negative one-year returns have often been followed by stronger three-year performance. A one-year negative return in the Nifty 100 has historically led to an average three-year CAGR of over 18%.

Volatility, while uncomfortable, plays a role in resetting valuations and creating opportunity.

Attempting to time market cycles can be costly. For disciplined investors, staying invested through uncertain periods has historically delivered better outcomes.

The combination of strong structural growth, rising domestic participation, and more reasonable valuations positions Indian equities favourably for the medium to long term.

Also Read | Stock-market shudders: just how long can India’s retail investors hold up?

Conclusion

In times of heightened uncertainty, immediate risks tend to dominate sentiment — volatile markets, rising oil prices, currency pressures and geopolitical tensions.

But history shows such phases are cyclical rather than structural. Markets absorb shocks, recalibrate, and realign with fundamentals.

For long-term investors, uncertainty is not an obstacle but an integral part of the journey. It often presents the opportunity to accumulate assets at more reasonable valuations and participate in India’s evolving growth story.

Sirshendu Basu is head-product management & strategy at Bandhan AMC

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