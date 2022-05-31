From vehicle insurance to SBI home loan interest: What gets costlier from June

The month of June is almost here, as is the case each month, some changes or new rules will come into effect in June as well. If you are a customer of the State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank and India Post Payments Bank, then there are some finance related changes that you would kick in from June. one should be aware of. Apart from, bank customers, the third-party motor insurance premium for various categories of vehicles will increase which will have a direct impact on the monthly budget of vehicle owners.

