From viewing passbook to tracking claim, EPFO subscribers can use Umang app for THESE services

If you are an Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber, it is recommended that you use the Umang app for a range of user-friendly services. Whether you need to raise a claim or track it, download the universal account number (UAN) card, view the passbook, or raise the scheme certificate, subscribers can do all of these on this app.

I. Raise claim: EPFO subscribers can use the claim-raising service. It helps users raise their claims against the UAN number selected by them. To be able to use this service, you need to enter your mobile number and MPIN. But if you are new to Umang, you need to register on the app before using it.

II. Track claim: On the Umang app, you can track the status (only the non-financial details) of the claims raised against a member ID.

III. Download UAN card: This feature allows the Umang app to download the EPFO UAN card. The user can get the UAN card by entering their date of birth.

IV. View passbook: This feature enables EPFO subscribers to get a summary of transactions in their pension account of provident fund for the last three months, and the rest can be downloaded as a PDF.

V. Raise claim-scheme certificate: With this service, EPFO subscribers can apply for a scheme certificate to continue membership of the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) when leaving service and add earlier pensionable service with pensionable service in another establishment in the future.

Through face authentication It is worth noting that the allotment and generation of the universal account number in the Umang app can now be done only through the Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT). The new rule came into effect early this month. You can read this article for details.

I. UAN allotment: This is the simple onboarding process for first-time users, generating and activating a UAN. This service leverages secure face authentication, ensuring a seamless and reliable process. Employees can access their EPF accounts without any need for extensive paperwork or manual verification steps.

II. UAN activation: It allows users to efficiently activate issued UANs with face authentication. This is meant to streamline the activation process for employees, thus ensuring access to their EPF accounts while keeping the risk of identity-related discrepancies low.

III. Face authentication of already activated UANs: This service allows users to verify the authenticity of already activated UANs using advanced face recognition technology.