From Vivad Se Vishwas to Forms 15G and 15H, these 5 income tax deadlines expire on April 30. Check list

There are a number of income tax (I-T)-related deadlines that are set to expire on April 30, 2025. One of the most pertinent ones is the deadline for the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024. Meant to reduce pending income tax litigation, among other things, this scheme will finally end on April 30. This is a dispute resolution mechanism for taxpayers' pending income tax litigation.

All the income tax-related outstanding appeals on July 22, 2024, will be eligible for the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024, whether they are withdrawn, disposed of or not.

These are some of the key deadlines which income taxpayers should be aware of:

5 key tax deadlines expiring on April 30 I. Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified April 30 as the last date, on or before which a declaration in respect of tax arrears can be filed by the declarants to the designated authority under the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024.

II. Deposit of tax deducted at source (TDS): April 30 is the last date for the January to March 2025 period when the assessing officer has permitted quarterly TDS deposits under section 192, 194A, 194D or 194H.

III. Form 15G and Form 15H: April 30 is the last date for uploading declarations received from recipients in Form 15G and 15H during the quarter ending March 2025. For the uninitiated, 15G and 15H are self-declaration forms submitted by taxpayers to the bank requesting not to deduct TDS on interest income because their annual income falls below the basic exemption limit.

Form 15G is submitted by taxpayers below 60 years of age and 15H by taxpayers above 60 years of age.

IV. Tax deducted under section 194S: April 30 is the due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194S (by a specified person) in March 2025.

V. Tax deducted under other provisions: April 30 is the due date for deposit of tax deducted by an assessee other than an office of the government for March 2025.

Additionally, it is the due date for furnishing challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S.