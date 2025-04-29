From Vivad Se Vishwas to Forms 15G and 15H, these 5 income tax deadlines expire on April 30. Check list

A number of income tax-related deadlines expire on April 30. These include Vivad Se Vishwas, uploading declarations from recipients in Form 15G and 15H and depositing TDS for the period between January and March 2025.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published29 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM IST
A number of income tax deadlines are set to expire on April 30.
A number of income tax deadlines are set to expire on April 30.

There are a number of income tax (I-T)-related deadlines that are set to expire on April 30, 2025. One of the most pertinent ones is the deadline for the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024. Meant to reduce pending income tax litigation, among other things, this scheme will finally end on April 30. This is a dispute resolution mechanism for taxpayers' pending income tax litigation.

All the income tax-related outstanding appeals on July 22, 2024, will be eligible for the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024, whether they are withdrawn, disposed of or not.

Also Read | CBDT announces last date to declare tax arrears under Vivad se Vishwas Scheme

These are some of the key deadlines which income taxpayers should be aware of:

5 key tax deadlines expiring on April 30

I. Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified April 30 as the last date, on or before which a declaration in respect of tax arrears can be filed by the declarants to the designated authority under the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024.

II. Deposit of tax deducted at source (TDS): April 30 is the last date for the January to March 2025 period when the assessing officer has permitted quarterly TDS deposits under section 192, 194A, 194D or 194H.

III. Form 15G and Form 15H: April 30 is the last date for uploading declarations received from recipients in Form 15G and 15H during the quarter ending March 2025. For the uninitiated, 15G and 15H are self-declaration forms submitted by taxpayers to the bank requesting not to deduct TDS on interest income because their annual income falls below the basic exemption limit. 

Form 15G is submitted by taxpayers below 60 years of age and 15H by taxpayers above 60 years of age.

Also Read | Higher TDS on rent: This is how you can reclaim it. A step-by-step guide

IV. Tax deducted under section 194S: April 30 is the due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194S (by a specified person) in March 2025.

V. Tax deducted under other provisions: April 30 is the due date for deposit of tax deducted by an assessee other than an office of the government for March 2025.

Additionally, it is the due date for furnishing challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S.

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFrom Vivad Se Vishwas to Forms 15G and 15H, these 5 income tax deadlines expire on April 30. Check list
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.