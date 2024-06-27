From Warren Buffett to Charlie Munger: Investing mantras from 5 legendary investors
Any exceptional investor with a distinct perspective on investing, or a different approach to generating profits from the market, merits respect. You can either adopt it as an investing mantra for future reference or disregard it, potentially missing out on valuable insights for your learning.
Understanding how investors think is essential whether you’re looking for funding for your own business or aiming to make wise investment choices. However, not all investors are willing to share their experiences for the benefit of others. Some may do so during interviews or podcasts, while others prefer sharing anecdotes at shareholder meetings or public forums. Then, others take time from their daily schedules to write books, offering their experiences to those interested in reading and learning from them.