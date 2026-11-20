Just as you wrap rotis in aluminium foil for your office tiffin, a habit our mothers have followed while packing our school lunches for years, this everyday kitchen essential can also come in handy when storing cash set aside for emergencies.

Keeping some money at home can be useful when you need immediate access to funds for an unexpected expense, particularly when digital payment services are temporarily unavailable.

For instance, a household may set aside ₹5,000, ₹10,000, or more as an emergency fund. Keeping this money wrapped and stored separately can also reduce the temptation to dip into it for non-essential purchases or impulsive spending, ensuring it remains available when an actual emergency arises.

What are aluminium foil and currency notes made of? Aluminium foil is made primarily of aluminium, with small quantities of other metals, such as iron, silicon and magnesium, added depending on its grade. When exposed to oxygen in the air, aluminium naturally develops a thin protective coating of aluminium oxide (Al₂O₃) on its surface, which helps prevent the metal from corroding.

Indian currency notes, meanwhile, are made from cotton-based paper rather than ordinary wood-pulp paper. This gives them the strength and durability needed to withstand regular handling.

When currency notes are wrapped in aluminium foil, the covering can act as an additional barrier against dust and moisture, provided it is properly folded and sealed.

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Why should you wrap cash in aluminium foil? Aluminium foil acts as a moisture barrier and limits exposure of currency notes to dust and other external contaminants. This makes it an additional protective layer for people who prefer to keep some cash at home for several months or longer.

Another advantage is discreet storage. Keeping foil-wrapped cash in a designated household space, such as a kitchen cabinet, may make it less noticeable than storing currency notes in an obvious cash box or locker, particularly in the event of a theft or burglary.

How to wrap and store cash properly? If you plan to use this method, keep a few precautions in mind: