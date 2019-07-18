Fruits get cheaper, pulses expensive

Fruits get cheaper, pulses expensive1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2019, 12:10 AM IST
Price of fruits that saw an inflation of 10.13% last year drastically came down and witnessed a deflation of -4.18%
The June inflation data shows that the prices of fruits have decreased. The price of fruits that saw an inflation of 10.13% last year drastically came down and witnessed a deflation of -4.18%.
Pulses, however, became pricier as its inflation increased year-on-year, from -10.87% to 5.68%.