Fruits get cheaper, pulses expensive

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2019, 12:10 AM IST Livemint

Price of fruits that saw an inflation of 10.13% last year drastically came down and witnessed a deflation of -4.18%

The June inflation data shows that the prices of fruits have decreased. The price of fruits that saw an inflation of 10.13% last year drastically came down and witnessed a deflation of -4.18%.

Pulses, however, became pricier as its inflation increased year-on-year, from -10.87% to 5.68%.


