I acted as a 28-year-old techie, frustrated with the competitive job market. I told the AI that my job searches often yielded no results. I asked ChatGPT to help me improve my job search. It gave me a 90-day masterplan.

My ChatGPT Prompt I am 28, mid-level, and stuck in the most frustrating zone of any tech career. I am too experienced to compete as a fresher. I am not senior enough for recruiters to chase me. I need a deliberate strategy, not just more applications.

My first step is honest self-diagnosis. Few interview calls mean I have visibility problems. Low offer rates mean I have a communication problem. Skills are rarely the core issue at my level. Positioning and storytelling usually are.

My resume needs to speak in outcomes, not tool lists. Every bullet point must answer one question: what changed because of my work? I will mirror the job description language naturally for ATS systems. I will not stuff keywords robotically.

Networking is my highest-leverage activity right now. Most mid-level roles are filled through warm referrals. I will build genuine relationships before I need them. My LinkedIn must position me as a practitioner with a point of view, not just a list of technologies.

Certifications signal intent. I will only pursue ones that appear consistently in my target job descriptions.

Switching every two to three years maximises my salary growth now. Deeper tenure builds authority later. Both strategies serve different career stages.

AI is reshaping my industry fast. Overcrowded skills include basic cloud and generic full-stack work. Stronger long-term bets include platform engineering, AI integration, and security.

Give me a realistic, psychologically-grounded and market-aware framework for improving my job search as a mid-level IT professional in India.

ChatGPT’s Response Your problem may not be that you are underqualified. The market has simply become brutally noisy. You are competing in the hardest zone of any tech career. You are too experienced for entry-level hiring funnels. You are not specialised enough for elite niche roles.

Also Read | Seven ways AI is changing how big tech layoffs look in 2025

And, your profile likely looks indistinguishable from thousands of others online. That creates genuine psychological exhaustion because modern hiring no longer rewards quiet, hard work. It rewards visibility, clarity, positioning, and perceived business impact.

Diagnose your real problem first. Your struggle likely comes from one of six areas. A skills problem means you are failing technical rounds repeatedly. A positioning problem means you look generic even though you're capable. A communication problem means you cannot clearly explain your impact or ownership.

A salary mismatch means your expectations exceed your current differentiated value. A networking weakness means you rely entirely on cold applications. And sometimes, the market itself is simply slow. Do not blame yourself for macroeconomic reality.

Recruiters do not notice certificates or "hardworking team player" claims. They notice measurable outcomes, ownership, clarity, and domain relevance.

This gets attention: "Reduced API response latency by 43% across 2 million daily requests." This does not: "Worked on backend optimisation." Specificity signals competence. Vagueness signals mediocrity.

Fix your resume immediately. Your biggest mistake is writing task descriptions instead of achievement narratives. Every bullet point must show what changed because of your work. Keep formatting simple and clean. Align your keywords naturally with the job description. Avoid graphic-heavy templates and buzzword stuffing. ATS systems matter, but humans still make the final decision.

Stop listing tools. Build domain depth instead. Everyone on your level knows the same tech stack. You need a specialisation that makes you memorable. Fintech infrastructure, healthcare systems, AI tooling, DevOps automation, and cybersecurity workflows are all strong examples. The future rewards specialists far more than generic generalists.

Your LinkedIn must position you as a problem-solver. It should communicate the problems you solve, the scale you have worked at, and the domain you understand deeply. "Passionate software engineer" tells recruiters nothing useful. Everyone writes exactly that.

Build a network without sounding desperate. Bad outreach sounds like: "Hi, sir, pls refer." Good networking means engaging intelligently, discussing domain problems, and building familiarity slowly over time. Strong referrals come from remembered competence, not visible desperation.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to make my child a crorepati by age 18? AI suggests this

Prepare your interview answers carefully. When asked why you are switching, structure your answer around growth, ownership, and learning ceilings. Never sound bitter. When asked what value you bring, answer through evidence of scale, outcomes, and reliability. When asked why they should hire you, say something like: "I combine technical execution with business understanding and ramp quickly in ambiguous environments."

Understand where the market is actually heading. AI is not killing all software jobs. It is compressing mediocre, undifferentiated work. The market increasingly rewards system thinking, architecture, AI orchestration, infrastructure, security, and strong communication.

Generic frontend work and tutorial-driven coding are becoming overcrowded fast. DevOps, platform engineering, cybersecurity, and applied AI remain strong long-term bets.

View full Image View full Image ChatGPT's 90-day masterplan ( ChatGPT )

90-Day Masterplan Month 1: Rewrite your resume, optimise LinkedIn, identify target roles and audit your skill gaps. Send five high-quality applications weekly. Have two genuine networking conversations.

Month 2: Build one meaningful side project that solves a real problem. Publish technical writing or posts to build visibility. Improve your interview storytelling significantly. Send 10 targeted applications weekly. Reach out to 5 recruiters every week. Practice system design problems consistently throughout this month.

Month 3: Focus on refining your salary negotiation approach. Improve your interview consistency through regular simulations. Conduct thorough salary research before every conversation. Deliberately follow up with your existing networking contacts. Most importantly, actively reduce emotional burnout during this final phase. This month is about execution quality, not volume.

Meanwhile, do not apply for hours on end daily. That destroys your confidence systematically. Focused applications, deliberate networking, skill-building, exercise, and sleep protection are all non-negotiable.