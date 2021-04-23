FT’s debt investors see year of pain, with silver linings

Amid a difficult year for Franklin investors who have been deprived of access to their own money, there are a few silver linings. The net asset values (NAVs) of the schemes have not dipped significantly due to defaults or downgrades, with defaults by Future Group firms in September 2020 being a notable exception. Investors on aggregate have been paid around 46% of their money so far, although the recoveries vary from scheme to scheme (see table).