Fuel inflation isn't just about petrol. It changes your entire financial plan

The fuel price hikes are creating immediate pressure on household finances, with the impact extending far beyond macroeconomic indicators. The mid-May 2026 price adjustment, which saw petrol and diesel prices climb by roughly ₹8 per litre due to global crude volatility, serves as a timely reminder of this systemic vulnerability. In an economy where millions manage tight budgets, energy shocks quickly force difficult trade-offs between daily expenses and long-term financial goals.