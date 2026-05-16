Fuel price hike sparks urban dilemma: Move closer to office or save on rent? Here’s what the math says

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre each on Friday, marking the first increase in more than four years, as state-run fuel retailers passed on part of the hit from surging global crude prices triggered by the Iran war. Meanwhile, CNG prices in cities like Delhi and Mumbai were raised by ₹2 per kg.
Global crude oil prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's subsequent retaliation disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.
Petrol price in the national capital has been increased to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77 while diesel now costs ₹90.67 as against ₹87.67 per litre previously, industry sources said.
Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.
CNG in Delhi now costs ₹79.09 per kg and in Mumbai it costs ₹84. However, prices of both natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking, called piped natural gas, as well as domestic cooking gas LPG remained unchanged.
The rise in fuel prices has reignited an old financial debate: is it more cost-effective to live closer to the office and pay higher rent while saving on travel costs, or stay farther away where rents are cheaper but commuting expenses are higher? In both cases, the assumption is that the individual lives in a rented home.
Let's take the example of Sidharth and Varun to understand this
Scenario A: Sidharth lives in Defence Colony and commutes to his office in Barakhamba, a distance of around 8 km that takes roughly 18 minutes by car from his home.
Rent + Commute: He pays ₹70,000 as rent for a 1 BHK apartment (as per Magicbricks, the rent in this area for a 1 BHK apartment ranges between ₹ 65,000 to R ₹ 1 lakh). Meanwhile, he drives a hatchback that delivers a mileage of around 16 km per litre. Based on his daily commute, he consumes roughly 1 litre of petrol a day, translating to nearly 22 litres a month solely for office travel. At the current petrol price of ₹97.77 per litre, his monthly commuting expense comes to around ₹2,150.
Total cost: ₹72,150
Scenario B: Varun stays in Gaur City, Greater Noida, and travels nearly 28 km every day to reach his office in Barakhamba.
Rent + Commute: Varun pays around ₹17,000 in monthly rent for a 1 BHK apartment in Gaur City, Greater Noida,( where rents typically range between ₹16,000 and ₹18,000, according to Magicbricks). He also drives a hatchback that gives an average mileage of 16 km per litre. With a daily round-trip commute of 56 km to Barakhamba, he uses nearly 3.5 litres of petrol every day, adding up to around 77 litres a month just for office travel. At the current petrol price of ₹97.77 per litre, his monthly fuel expense comes to roughly ₹7,530.
Despite higher fuel expenses, living farther from the office remains significantly cheaper overall due to lower rents. However,it means longer commute hours, higher stress, and reduced work-life balance. For Sidharth, it takes only 18 min to reach office, but for Varun it means over 1 hour of commute to reach the same destination.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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