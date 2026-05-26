7 industries watching India’s fuel price hike nervously, from airlines and logistics to food delivery

India’s fuel prices are once again emerging as one of the biggest inflation risks for the economy, and economists say the impact goes far beyond what consumers pay at petrol pumps. With repeated hikes in petrol and diesel prices in recent weeks, experts warn that the ripple effects are likely to spread across food, transportation, services and manufacturing in the months ahead.

According to economists, India remains especially vulnerable to oil shocks because of its heavy dependence on imported crude and the central role diesel plays in transportation and supply chains. As a result, fuel inflation rarely stays confined to fuel alone it gradually spreads through nearly every layer of the economy.

“Every $10-per-barrel increase in oil leads to an annualised increase of roughly 35 basis points in retail inflation,” Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global, told LiveMint while explaining India’s sensitivity to crude oil shocks.

Arora has repeatedly warned that the direct increase in petrol and diesel prices is only the first phase of inflation transmission. According to her broader inflation framework, the bigger risk comes from “second-order effects” rising transportation, logistics, distribution and production costs that eventually feed into wider consumer inflation.

“Given the losses being incurred by oil marketing companies, a rise in petrol and diesel prices was inevitable,” Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, said to LiveMint while discussing recent fuel price hikes and the financial pressure on state-run fuel retailers.

Sabnavis has also stressed that the inflationary impact of fuel does not appear instantly in one category alone. Instead, it gradually spreads through transportation, food distribution, manufacturing and services as businesses begin passing on higher operating costs over time.

Why economists believe fuel inflation spreads far beyond petrol pumps Among all sectors, economists say food inflation remains the strongest and fastest transmission channel. India’s food supply chain depends heavily on diesel at nearly every stage from irrigation and fertilizer production to cold storage, trucking and retail distribution.

Arora notes that vegetables, fruits and other perishables usually witness the earliest price increases because traders and transporters pass on higher logistics costs almost immediately. Since food carries the largest weight in India’s Consumer Price Index basket, even modest increases in diesel prices can quickly influence headline inflation.

Arora’s broader inflation commentary also highlights how India’s logistics-heavy economy amplifies second-round inflation effects. According to economists, fuel hikes eventually feed into ride-hailing fares, courier services, delivery platforms, travel costs and small business operating expenses.

Manufacturing and core inflation are also expected to face pressure with a lag. Sabnavis said rising fuel prices increase freight costs for raw materials, industrial transportation, packaging and distribution, particularly in sectors such as cement, steel, chemicals and consumer goods.