Fund industry has to better manage liquidity in crises

There are at least three inherent liquidity issues in debt mutual funds. First, most of them promise investors daily liquidity, which makes it necessary to incorporate design features sufficiently robust to align with it. Sebi’s requirement for funds to hold 10% in liquid assets must be seen in this regard. Second, even with prudent design, it is important to stress test the product’s capacity to respond to liquidity risks in difficult market conditions, something Sebi recently required funds to do. Last, funds are allowed to restrict redemptions with caveats, where it is in the best interests of investors; such measures must be implemented in a prompt, reasonable, and transparent manner.