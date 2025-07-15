Why are fund of funds seeing a spike in investor flows?
With tax benefits for fund of funds or FoFs, mutual funds are coming up with innovative offerings such as income plus arbitrage FoFs, which invest in a combination of a debt fund and an arbitrage fund.
Fund of funds (FoFs), which invest in other domestic funds, received ₹8,647 crore of investor inflows in June, according to monthly data shared by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) recently. In the preceding month, FoFs saw net inflows of ₹5,829 crore. What has sparked this renewed interest? Here's what experts say