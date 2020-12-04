Fund transfer: RTGS system to be made 24X7 in next few days, says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said that the transfer of funds through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be made available round-the-clock in next few days. "RTGS system to be made 24X7 in next few days," Shaktikanta Das said in RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The RTGS system is primarily meant for high-value transactions. It happens on a real-time basis. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is ₹2 lakh with no maximum limit. In this transfer, the beneficiary bank receives the instruction to transfer funds immediately when you carry out the transaction, and the transfer is instantaneous.

From July 2019, RBI stopped levying charges on transactions through NEFT and RTGS, with an aim to promote digital transactions in the country.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a unanimous decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained the policy stance at accommodative. The reverse repo rate also remains steady at 3.35 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He added that the MPC will maintain the accommodative stance "for as long as necessary."

Repo is the rate at which RBI lends funds to commercial banks when needed. It is a tool that the central bank uses to control inflation. Reverse repo rate is the rate at which the RBI borrows from banks.

