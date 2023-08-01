Funding winter, illiquid startups and Sebi rules hamper AIF exits7 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
High net worth investors at risk as AIFs face redemption pressure but Sebi rules do not permit easy liquidation.
What happens when an alternative investment fund (AIF) attains maturity? The fund house concerned liquidates the scheme, sells all its holdings and returns the capital to its investors. But what if the AIFs, which typically have a term of 8-10 years, are unable to sell their holdings after their term is over? They have the option to seek a two-year extension from the market regulator to continue with the scheme. And if that doesn’t help? Crisis.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×