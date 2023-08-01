Funding winter, illiquid startups and Sebi rules hamper AIF exits

The second option is in-specie distribution, wherein the AIF transfers its stake in portfolio companies, such as equity shares, compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), compulsorily convertible debentures (CCD), etc., to investors on a pro-rata basis. For instance, if the AIF holds stakes in 10 startups, investors will be distributed the shares of all 10 startups, which will be deposited in their demat accounts directly. But this can be done only after obtain approval from 75% of investors by value. In case it does not get this approval, the AIF will have to go for a forced in-specie distribution. Herein, the AIF is obligated to transfer its stake to all investors, irrespective of their consent.