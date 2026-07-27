Funding your spouse's PPF account? Tax expert explains how Section 80C rules apply

When investing across asset classes such as stocks, bonds, debt instruments and Public Provident Fund (PPF), taxpayers must adopt a clear strategy to maximize returns and optimize tax savings.

Contributing to a PPF account in your spouse's name can be an effective way to build long-term savings while also claiming tax benefits, provided the investment is made with due diligence and in line with legal provisions.

Many taxpayers remain unclear about eligibility for deductions, the applicability of clubbing provisions and ownership of such investments.

Who can claim Section 80C deduction? Under the Income Tax Act, an individual can claim a deduction under Section 80C for the contributions made to a spouse's PPF account, subject to the overall annual limit of ₹1.5 lakh.

The key caveat: the contribution must come from the taxpayers’ own funds. Maintaining an audit trail through banking statements and deposit receipts is essential.

Who has ownership of PPF account? Contributions to a spouse's PPF account do not make the individual the owner of the investment. The account legally belongs to the spouse, who alone has the complete right to operate it, nominate beneficiaries, take loans, withdraw funds and receive maturity proceeds.

Tax and Investments expert, Nishant Shanker of Navraj Global Advisors, says, “Investing in a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account held in your wife's name can be an effective long-term savings and tax planning strategy.”

On the tax deduction, he said, "Where the contribution is made from your own funds, you may claim a deduction under Section 80C (subject to the overall annual limit and the applicable tax regime). However, it is important to retain adequate documentation, such as bank statements and PPF deposit receipts, to substantiate that the contribution was made by you."

Highlighting the contribution limit, he added, "The annual contribution to a PPF account cannot exceed ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year, and any excess contribution does not earn interest."

Clarifying ownership, he said, "Additionally, while you may fund the account, the investment legally belongs to your wife. Accordingly, she retains all rights over the account, including withdrawals, loans (subject to the PPF Scheme), nomination, and receipt of the maturity proceeds."

What are tax treatment, clubbing rules and key precautions? Explaining the tax treatment, Shanker added, "From a tax perspective, the interest accrued and the maturity proceeds of the PPF account remain exempt from tax. Consequently, the clubbing provisions generally do not have any practical impact on the tax-free PPF interest."

On investments made after withdrawal, he said, "However, if the maturity proceeds or withdrawals are subsequently invested in taxable assets, the tax implications of the income generated from such investments should be evaluated separately based on the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act."

Reiterating the eligibility for deduction, he explained, "The deduction under Section 80C is available only to the person who actually makes the contribution and is subject to the prescribed overall limit."

He also cautioned, "Further, while funding a spouse's PPF account may be tax-efficient, the account and the accumulated corpus remain the spouse's legal property."

Concluding, he advised, “Although the interest and maturity proceeds are exempt under Section 10(11), taxpayers should evaluate the tax implications of any subsequent investment of the withdrawn funds, particularly in light of the clubbing provisions under Section 64(1)(iv), wherever applicable. Maintaining a clear audit trail of the contribution is also advisable.”

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Funding your spouse's PPF account can offer both disciplined long-term savings and tax efficiency, provided the contribution is made from your own income and falls within the prescribed limits. While the tax-free nature of PPF minimizes concerns around clubbing during the investment period, taxpayers should carefully assess the tax treatment of any income generated if the withdrawn funds are later invested in taxable instruments.