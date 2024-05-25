‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’: 3 hidden money lessons you can learn from this film
The film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ emphasises the importance of investing in new skills to survive in a competitive environment and working smart to achieve success.
Mad Max in the original movie (1979), was a cop-turned-vigilante riding his modified Kawa Z1000 bike across the wasteland fighting criminals, looking for food and ‘guzzolene’? The success of that film brought even more successful sequels: Mad Max 2, Mad Max: Beyond the Thunderdome (where you fell in love with Tina Turner again!), and Mad Max Fury Road.