Furniture, fixtures can save you tax and stamp duty. But only if you do it right
Summary
- Selling these items separately as ‘personal effects’ can reduce capital-gains tax for the seller and stamp duty for the buyer, but only if original invoices are available for each item. Conduct such a transaction without these and you're inviting trouble.
A non-resident Indian (NRI) in the US was ready to sell his residential property in India for ₹1.16 crore. However, the buyer proposed a tax-saving idea: make a separate agreement of ₹16 lakh for the furniture and fixtures. This strategy aimed to reduce the capital gains tax by declaring the property sale at ₹1 crore while selling the furniture separately and categorising them as personal effects, which are not taxable.