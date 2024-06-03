The buyer in such a case will face no consequences from the tax department, but could come under scrutiny from the state stamp authority if it finds out that the furniture and fixtures transaction was illegitimate. Hegde said, however, that this is unlikely to happen unless the tax department informs the stamp authority. “When they do find out, some state stamp authorities can go to the extent of charging the buyer with evading stamp duty through unlawful means," he said.Mayank Mohanka, founder director at TaxAaram India, said buyers conducting such a transaction should keep in mind that they won't be able to include the amount paid towards furniture and fixtures in the cost of acquisition when they want to sell the property later on.