Renting homes is common in metros and large cities. Among people who move to these cities for work and prefer mobility over being tied to one location, renting household items—including furniture and appliances—is also becoming increasingly common.
Furniture rentals are booming. Here’s when renting works—and when it doesn’t
SummaryRenting furniture and appliances is gaining popularity among urban professionals seeking flexibility and lower upfront costs—but hidden charges and long tenures can make buying the smarter financial choice.
Renting homes is common in metros and large cities. Among people who move to these cities for work and prefer mobility over being tied to one location, renting household items—including furniture and appliances—is also becoming increasingly common.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More