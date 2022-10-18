Future Generali’s new health plan covers global treatment costs

The press note stated that under the plan, policyholders will also be eligible for wellness benefits, including value-added services and wellness reward points. These services can be availed from the FG Insure App. Value-added services include access to tele-consulting, webinars, wellness content, fitness and wellness vouchers and health check-ups. The cumulative bonus offered to beneficiaries will be increased by 10% for every claim-free policy year, where no claims are reported, with the exception of any claim under OPD treatment and Wellness Benefits, provided the policy is renewed without a break.