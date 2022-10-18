Future Generali’s new health plan covers global treatment costs

With a focus to enable access to global healthcare treatment options, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali, has unveiled its new healthcare product, the FG Health Elite.
FG Health Elite claims to offer policyholders access to a wide range of healthcare options including global protection and wellness advantages that aren’t typically included in conventional health insurance plans.
FG Health Elite offers individuals sum insured options ranging from ₹75 lakhs and ₹1 crore up to ₹6 crore, in multiples of 50 lakhs, according to its press release. It provides maximum coverage for medical bills as well as home visits, OPD treatment, and mental health coverage, along with global protection. Policy tenures for FG Health Elite range from one to three years with the possibility of lifelong renewal.
According to Ruchika Malhan Varma, CMO, Future Generali India Insurance, “There has been tremendous churn in medical technology during the last few decades, providing superior options and a wider range of healthcare services. Incepted with the aim of facilitating access to healthcare services globally, FG Health Elite will give Indians a chance to avail treatments unfettered by geographical boundaries."
The press note stated that under the plan, policyholders will also be eligible for wellness benefits, including value-added services and wellness reward points. These services can be availed from the FG Insure App. Value-added services include access to tele-consulting, webinars, wellness content, fitness and wellness vouchers and health check-ups. The cumulative bonus offered to beneficiaries will be increased by 10% for every claim-free policy year, where no claims are reported, with the exception of any claim under OPD treatment and Wellness Benefits, provided the policy is renewed without a break.
The entry age for adults is between 18 to 65 years, and children over 91 days are eligible for the cover. A maximum of 15 family members can be covered under FG Health Elite.
