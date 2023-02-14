Future of real estate market in India in 2023

Anuj Sharma – Chief Operations Officer – IMGC said “As we have another 25-bps hiked repo rate marking an end to the current rate hike cycle Lenders have done their utmost to mitigate this impact and keep EMIs at the same level by lengthening loan duration whenever possible. However, with the rise in repo rate by 25bps banks’ ability to assist is limited (as loan term extensions have already been exhausted), and the increase would eventually be passed on to borrowers, increasing the monthly payments. RBI monetary policy statement might have far-reaching consequences for the home finance and real estate sectors. With the rise in the repo rate again in response to an inflation goal, the cost of borrowing for housing finance businesses would rise, resulting in higher home loan interest rates for borrowers. It will raise the cost of taking out mortgages and purchasing properties. This may result in a decline in home demand. Furthermore, an increase in interest rates will make it more difficult for consumers to qualify for mortgages, lowering demand even further. To help control inflation, the repo rate has been raised six times in the current financial year (the current repo rate is at 6.5% vs 4% a year ago). With the last push of 35 basis points in December 2022, which was subsequently passed on to end users in total, retail consumers began to feel the heat as their EMIs on current loans began to rise."