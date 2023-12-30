Future security at risk as retirement saving slumps in 2023, reveals survey
The percentage of savings allocated to retirement has decreased from 45% in 2022 to 38% in 2023, due to escalating expenses. Women are more likely to redirect retirement savings towards other financial goals, with only 34.3% currently saving for retirement compared to 40.1% of men.
