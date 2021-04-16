FY21 had plenty of lessons for equity MF investors

If an investor had remained invested in equity-oriented schemes, he or she would have actually made substantial returns on their portfolio in the past 12 months. From March 2020 to March 2021, schemes in the mid-cap category had average returns of 96.53%, while the average returns in the small-cap category were 117.6%. Schemes in the large-cap category had average returns of 77.7%, while schemes in the multi-cap category had average returns of 83.9% (as of 22 March).