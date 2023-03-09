FY23 to end soon: How to plan your savings from next fiscal to buy first home

FY23 to end soon: How to plan your savings from next fiscal to buy first home4 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:55 PM IST
- Teena Gandhi, Vice President, Earnnest.me said, owning a home not only provides a safety net but also holds sentimental value. Buying the first home can be overwhelming as it requires a considerable amount of corpus, so one has to plan meticulously.
The next big thing for earning women would be the end of the financial year FY23 which is just a couple of weeks away. The month of March is generally busy for employees, employers, and taxpayers. However, with the new fiscal year just around the corner, it is important to prepare your savings mechanisms especially if you're looking to buy your first home in five years.
