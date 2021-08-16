Gain, loss on shares sold after a year will attract LTCG/L treatment

We assume that the shares you sold were of companies listed on recognized stock exchanges in India. As you have held the equity shares for more than 12 months, the gains or losses arising from the sale would be taxable as long-term capital gains or losses (LTCG/L) in your hands. Also, the same is required to be duly reported in your India tax return form. Further, as per provisions of the income tax law, LTCL can be carried forward for eight financial years immediately succeeding the current FY and set off the same against future LTCG. To enable you to carry forward LTCL, you shall be mandatorily required to file your ITR within the prescribed tax filing due date. Based on your income sources, you would need to file your India tax return using Form ITR-2. Further, details of the LTCL will need to be reported under schedule CG in Form ITR-2.

