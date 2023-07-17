‘Gamechanger’: SBI YONO app for all. How non-SBI accountholders can make UPI payments using yono4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST
SBI allows any bank customer to use its YONO app for UPI payments, expanding access to digital payments and promoting financial inclusion
The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently allowed any bank customer to use its YONO app for United Payments Interface (UPI) payments. With ‘YONO for Every Indian’, now any Bank customer will have access to UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, and request money, among others on YONO’s new avatar. This milestone upgrade further expands SBI's commitment to providing inclusive and customer-centric digital banking services to every Indian citizen, the lender said earlier this month.
- Choose the SIM registered with your bank account.
- Once your number is verified, select your bank to create a UPI ID. You can either type your bank name or select it from the list.
You will get a message confirming that your registration for SBI Pay has started.
- Now, you have to create an SBI UPI handle, SBI will provide you with 3 ID options. You have to choose one.
- Once you have selected a UPI ID, you will get a message confirming that you have successfully created an SBI UPI handle.
- You have to set an MPIN to log in to your account.
- You need to set a six-digit permanent MPIN of your choice to log in to your account.
- After you set an MPIN, you can start using YONO SBI app for making UPI payments.
Since its launch in 2017, YONO, the digital face of the Bank, has emerged as one of the most trusted mobile banking apps in the country with over 6 Crore registered users.In FY23 itself, 64% or 78.60 Lakh savings accounts were acquired digitally through YONO. The upgraded version of the YONO app will empower customers of other banks to embark on the YONO journey, thereby encouraging them to become a part of the ever-growing SBI family.
With the rollout of the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility, both the customers of SBI and other banks can withdraw cash seamlessly from ICCW-enabled ATMs of any bank by using the 'UPI QR Cash' functionality. The transaction will be facilitated through a single-use dynamic QR code displayed on the ATM screen. Users can conveniently withdraw cash by employing the Scan and Pay feature available on their UPI application.