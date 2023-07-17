With the rollout of the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility, both the customers of SBI and other banks can withdraw cash seamlessly from ICCW-enabled ATMs of any bank by using the 'UPI QR Cash' functionality. The transaction will be facilitated through a single-use dynamic QR code displayed on the ATM screen. Users can conveniently withdraw cash by employing the Scan and Pay feature available on their UPI application.