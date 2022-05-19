Gap between letter and spirit in the role of mutual fund trustees

The ideal framework for trustees could perhaps be to work in splendid isolation from the AMC or adopt the far-sighted framework suggested by the Kaul Committee of having the concept of professional trustee companies which would be wholly independent of the AMC and its promoters. This can be done through a three-pronged approach — first, the institution of trustees should be endowed with its own capital to cut down dependency on AMCs in any form (salaries, operations, infrastructure, etc.); two, they should be appointed by the regulator and mandated to report directly to it. And three, the trustee office should have a team of competent people who understand the specialized MF business. Removing the dependence of trustees on AMCs will reduce any conflict of interest and help them in effectively discharging their duties and protecting the interests of unitholders.