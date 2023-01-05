Gearing up to build a global investment portfolio – options, regulations & best practices

Basic global diversification vs building $-denominated nest egg: For someone looking for basic exposure to the major global indices like the Nasdaq or S&P500, or mutual funds abroad, it may be enough to invest in domestic mutual funds (called feeder funds) that invest in funds domiciled outside of India or foreign securities. These are easily accessible over your friendly mobile investment app, just like other domestic mutual fund. These also do not require you to set up overseas brokerage accounts or remit dollars overseas. From a simplicity perspective, this is a great option. However, despite around 60+ funds in this space, the options reduce when you try to bucket them into country, industry segment and asset class categories. Moreover, regulators have capped the feeder funds’ foreign investment to $7 billion in total, placing restrictions on them.

