Gemini prompts aren’t just for selfies; they could rescue your bank account too

The Internet right now is addicted to one thing: AI edits. Scroll for thirty seconds on Instagram or X and you’ll drown in people turning selfies into royalty, anime heroes, or dreamlike surreal collages, all powered by the latest wave of tools like Google’s Gemini. It’s fun, it’s flashy, it’s viral.

But here’s the plot twist almost nobody is seeing: the same AI that can turn your face into a painting can just as easily redraw your bank account.

Imagine this. Instead of uploading a selfie, you drop in your monthly expenses. In seconds, AI slices through the chaos, exposing the money leaks you’ve been blind to. Instead of a meme prompt, you feed it your loan details, and it instantly spits out a repayment plan that feels human, aligned with your income, your lifestyle, your reality. Replace filters with financial prompts, and suddenly you’re watching a timelapse of your savings goals, when that car, that trip, or that down payment actually moves from dream to doable.

The edits that flood your feed buy you likes. The edits on your money? They buy you freedom.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT about my FD returns — the truth might scare you

The power of prompts in personal finance Here’s the thing: AI doesn’t magically know what to do. The results depend on the prompts you give it. That’s why people spend hours crafting perfect photo prompts, and the same logic applies to money.

Some examples that could flip financial chaos into clarity:

Prompt 1: Expense analysis



“Act as a financial analyst. Analyse the following list of my monthly expenses in Rupees: [paste list of expenses and amounts, e.g., Rent: ₹15,000, Groceries: ₹5,000, Dining Out: ₹3,000, etc.]. Identify where I can cut back by 10% and suggest practical, affordable alternatives. For example, replacing dining out with cooking at home, or finding a more affordable mobile plan. Present your findings in a simple table.”

Prompt 2: Create a budget



“Help me create a monthly budget based on the 50/30/20 rule. My after-tax monthly income is ₹[your income]. Based on this, calculate the rupee amount for each category: Needs (50%), Wants (30%), and Savings/Debt Repayment (20%). Provide a list of common Indian expenses that fall into each category to help me organise my spending, like 'EMI for home loan' under Needs.”

Prompt 3: Budget for irregular income



“I’m a freelancer/gig worker in India and my monthly income varies. Last month I earned ₹[amount], and this month I expect to earn ₹[amount]. Create a flexible budgeting system that helps me prioritise essential expenses, build a financial buffer for low-income months, and allocate surplus income during high-earning months. Provide a sample monthly plan for a high-income month and a low-income month.”



Prompt 4: Saving for a big purchase



“I am saving for [e.g., a down payment on a car, my child’s higher education]. The total cost is estimated to be ₹[cost]. I want to reach this goal in [number of months or years]. Given my current monthly savings of ₹[amount], what adjustments do I need to make to my budget to achieve this goal on time? Provide a revised savings plan and a list of expenses to reduce.”



Prompt 5: Long-term savings strategy



“Act as a long-term financial planner. My goal is to save ₹[amount] in [number] years. I can currently save ₹[amount] per month. Assuming an average annual return of [e.g., 8%, 10%], create a projection showing my progress year-by-year. Also, identify potential risks, like inflation, and suggest ways to mitigate them.”

Prompt 6: Debt repayment strategy



“I have the following debts: [list each debt with the amount owed, interest rate, and minimum monthly payment, e.g., Credit Card A: ₹50,000, 42% APR; Personal Loan: ₹2,00,000, 15% APR]. My total available debt repayment money each month is ₹[amount]. Compare the pros and cons of the debt snowball and debt avalanche methods for my specific situation. Provide a step-by-step repayment plan for the method you recommend.”



Prompt 7: Home loan prepayment



“I have a home loan of ₹[amount] at an interest rate of [your interest rate] for a tenure of [tenure in years]. My monthly EMI is ₹[EMI amount]. I received a bonus of ₹[bonus amount] and am considering a partial prepayment. Explain the benefits of a partial prepayment and calculate how this bonus payment would reduce my loan tenure and/or my total interest paid. Provide a table showing the new EMI and/or tenure.”

Prompt 8: Beginner's investment plan



“I’m a young Indian professional and I can start investing ₹[amount] per month via SIP. I have a moderate risk tolerance and a long-term horizon of 15+ years. Explain the basics of a diversified portfolio using low-cost mutual funds and ETFs available in India. Suggest a sample portfolio with percentage allocations for a beginner (e.g., 60% Nifty 50 Index Fund, 30% Midcap Fund, 10% Gold ETF) and explain the reasoning behind each asset choice.”

Prompt 9: Choosing the right insurance



“I need to buy insurance but am confused by the options. Explain the key differences between a Term Insurance plan and a ULIP (Unit-Linked Insurance Plan) for a young person. For each, describe the primary purpose, benefits, and tax implications under Indian law (e.g., Section 80C and 10(10D)). Help me decide which one is more suitable for my needs, which are primarily [e.g., providing financial security for my family, wealth creation].”