Gen Z believes they know more than their parents about investing. Do they?
Gen Z's investing attitude is shaped by online information overload, resulting in a preference for high-return assets and digital tools for budgeting. They prioritize debt-free living, invest in assets they appreciate, and seek wealth creation through informed decisions and tech solutions.
From the onset of the pandemic to the end of 2023, about 17 million new investors had registered on Indian investment platforms, such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The inclination of Gen Z towards investments is among the key growth drivers of the Indian economy.