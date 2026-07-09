Why Gen Z borrows for experiences and keeps investments intact

For years, taking a personal loan carried a social stigma and was viewed only as a last resort for financial distress. Today, Gen Z does not work with this mindset. Personal credit, according to industry experts, has become a widely used liquidity tool that young people do not shy away from.
With higher financial literacy, younger borrowers are leveraging personal loans to fund lifestyle choices, experiences, travel and discretionary spending, all while keeping their investment portfolios intact.
According to credit bureau CRIF Highmark, Gen Z’s consumption credit portfolio expanded to reach ₹14.7 trillion in May 2026, up 23.8% year-on-year. Notably, this borrowing is predominantly driven by unsecured debt, which includes personal loans and credit cards that account for 71% or ₹10.9 crore of their total active loans.