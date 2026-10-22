Gen Z doesn't need a 30-year SIP for retirement. They just need to get the first seven right.

Every young professional hears the same financial advice: start investing early, stay invested for 20 or 30 years, and let compounding do the magic. But it also asks a 23-year-old to make a commitment that many experienced investors themselves struggle to sustain.
The problem isn't compounding. It's commitment.
Gen Z doesn't necessarily dislike investing. What they may struggle with is making financial commitments that stretch across three decades. Retirement feels too distant to compete with the priorities of starting a career and becoming financially independent.
That's the thinking behind what I call the First Seven Framework—a behavioural approach to retirement planning that focuses on making long-term investing easier to begin.
Why the first seven years matter more than the next thirty
During the first few years of a career, income may still be modest, but financial commitments are often at their lowest.
Ironically, retirement planning receives little attention. Retirement feels too distant to demand action today.