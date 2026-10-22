Gen Z doesn't need a 30-year SIP for retirement. They just need to get the first seven right.

Amit H L
4 min read22 Oct 2026, 05:04 PM IST
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During the first few years of a career, income may still be modest, but financial commitments are often at their lowest.
Summary
Instead of demanding a intimidating 30-year commitment, the ‘First Seven Framework’ encourages Gen Z to aggressively build their retirement foundation during the first seven years of their career when life responsibilities are minimal.

Every young professional hears the same financial advice: start investing early, stay invested for 20 or 30 years, and let compounding do the magic. But it also asks a 23-year-old to make a commitment that many experienced investors themselves struggle to sustain.

The problem isn't compounding. It's commitment.

Gen Z doesn't necessarily dislike investing. What they may struggle with is making financial commitments that stretch across three decades. Retirement feels too distant to compete with the priorities of starting a career and becoming financially independent.

That's the thinking behind what I call the First Seven Framework—a behavioural approach to retirement planning that focuses on making long-term investing easier to begin.

Why the first seven years matter more than the next thirty

During the first few years of a career, income may still be modest, but financial commitments are often at their lowest.

Ironically, retirement planning receives little attention. Retirement feels too distant to demand action today.

That's the thinking behind what I call the First Seven Framework—a behavioural approach to retirement planning that focuses on making long-term investing easier to begin.

Why the first seven years matter more than the next thirty

During the first few years of a career, income may still be modest, but financial commitments are often at their lowest.

Ironically, retirement planning receives little attention. Retirement feels too distant to demand action today.

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Yet these early years carry an advantage that no later stage of life can recreate: time. Every rupee invested in your twenties has decades to compound, reducing the pressure to make significantly larger retirement contributions later, when life's priorities inevitably expand.

For years, we've treated retirement as a 35-year commitment. Perhaps the first seven years of a career should be treated not simply as the beginning of a lifelong investment journey, but as the most valuable window to build a retirement foundation.

Introducing the ‘first seven framework’

The first seven framework is built on a simple belief: retirement planning shouldn't demand extraordinary discipline over 35 years. It should ask for a commitment that feels realistic at the stage of life when people are most capable of making it.

Commitment One: Treat the first seven years of your career as your retirement-building years. Use this period to build your retirement foundation while time is on your side.

Commitment Two: Increase your investment by at least 7% every year. As income grows, so should your retirement savings. Small annual increases are easier than large catch-up investments later.

The seven-year horizon isn't a limit—it's a behavioural milestone. The objective isn't to stop investing after seven years, but to make the first commitment easier to begin and sustain.

The framework intentionally avoids prescribing a starting amount. A young professional earning 60,000 a month may begin with 25,000, while someone earning 1.5 lakh may comfortably start with 50,000 or more.

Putting the framework into practice

Imagine someone who starts investing 25,000 per month at age 23 and increases the investment by 7% each year for the first 7 years. After those seven years, even if they stop contributing, the money already invested gets something far more valuable than another contribution: time.

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At an assumed long-term annualized return of 13%, the investment could grow to around 40 lakh by the time they turn 30. If that corpus is then simply allowed to compound until age 60, it could grow to more than 15 crore.

The point isn't that they stopped investing. The point is that they started early enough to give compounding a head start.

The years after the first seven don't end the journey. They expand your choices. Future savings can increasingly be directed towards buying a home, raising a family, supporting parents or pursuing other life goals.

Beyond the first seven years

The first seven-year framework isn't about stopping after seven years. It's about ensuring that retirement doesn't have to compete with every other financial priority that naturally arrives later in life.

Buying a home, raising children, supporting ageing parents, funding higher education or even starting a business will all require fresh investments. The framework encourages young professionals to build a meaningful retirement foundation before these responsibilities begin demanding a larger share of their income.

It is equally important to choose investments suited to a retirement horizon measured in decades. Over such periods, tax efficiency should be considered alongside returns when building retirement Wealth.

This is where the National Pension System (NPS) can complement other long-term investments, offering tax efficiency across contribution, permitted portfolio rebalancing and maturity.

Rethinking retirement for a new generation

Compounding hasn't changed. The way people build careers and make financial decisions has.

Perhaps the future of retirement planning lies not in asking people to commit for longer, but in helping them commit meaningfully when time is still on their side.

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The problem was never compounding. It was getting started—and staying committed. The First Seven framework is designed to make both easier.

Amit H L is the founder and chief executive officer at Floatr Wealth, a fintech in the employee benefits segment

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