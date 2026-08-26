Memories over materialism: Gen Z’s experiential spending goes beyond mall visits

Ann Jacob
6 min read26 Aug 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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The BookMyShow-EY-Parthenon report Beyond Attention. Into Immersion. says 78% of Indian consumers prefer experiences to physical products, while 44% make unplanned experiential purchases.
Summary
‘Fun funds’ are flowing directly into creative, out-of-the-box immersive, memory-making experiences such as niche art exhibitions, specialized workshops, unique hobbies, and more.

From impromptu scuba diving off Indonesian islands and flying to Abu Dhabi for rock concerts to pottery workshops, intimate courtyard music sessions and high-altitude treks, Gen Z is redefining discretionary spending, with ‘fun funds’ increasingly shifting from shopping and routine mall visits to immersive, memory-making experiences.

Data from the BookMyShow-EY-Parthenon report Beyond Attention. Into Immersion. substantiates the trend, noting that 78% of Indian consumers now prefer experiences over physical products, with 44% of spenders making unplanned experiential purchases.

The report also states experience hubs range from live concerts and comedy tours to cultural gatherings such as Comic Con, Spoken Fest, or Van Gogh 360, a travelling digital art exhibition.

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Parallel research from real estate company CBRE’s Gen Z Checks In report highlights that since the pandemic in 2022, spending growth on experiences across Asia-Pacific has outpaced physical goods, driven by pent-up demand and a desire to make up for lost time.

Range of experiences

For 23-year-old Mumbai-based entrepreneur and musician Shanelle Ferreira, experiential spending spans everything from street food tasting in Hong Kong to Bachata classes, wine tastings, pottery workshops, kayaking, and treks. When her favourite rock band announced a show in Abu Dhabi, she and her partner skipped local Mumbai gigs to fly overseas for a bucket-list event.

"What got my partner and I started on spending on experiences is the financial security of starting our career in music early," Shanelle said.

“Scuba diving classes taken spontaneously on Kili Island in Indonesia were one of our biggest experiences. I don’t look at it as an expense, 'cause the memories are something I will always carry with me. The more you spend on experiences, the more motivated you are to earn more. You have something to work towards,” she added.

For Samhitha Kandadai, a 24-year-old entertainment manager in Mumbai, experiential spending centres around curated music and art evenings. Aiming to attend live concerts almost every month, alongside intimate studio gigs and indie art stalls, she notes that these immersive experiences create a third space for Gen Z.

“You pay for just the event or activity, but you go back with so many experiences. I personally feel that Gen Z is generally against the corporate hustle; we feel like we genuinely need time and spaces to clear our minds, invest time and energy into something that matters to us,” Samhitha explained.

For some, the shift towards experience-first living is triggered by life-changing events. Swaroopa R, a 21-year-old creative marketing manager from Tamil Nadu's Karur, said her relationship with money changed after undergoing knee surgery and five months of rehabilitation. After she recovered, she funded a seven-day trip to Meghalaya using her freelance savings. She now spends approximately 1 lakh annually on a range of activities such as horse riding, running, trekking, and adventure sports.

“What triggered the decision was the feeling that I had spent enough time postponing things,” Swaroopa shared. “After my accident and months of rehabilitation, I didn't want to keep waiting for the ‘perfect time’ anymore. Certain opportunities come at a particular age or stage of life, and you may not get the same chance later.”

In Stirling, Scotland, 23-year-old Master's student Abhidha Zen points to the urgency of living on a temporary student visa as her catalyst for travel across London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, alongside securing VIP tickets for a Harry Styles concert.

“I feel like what has shifted for Gen Z is that we value the importance of having experiences that we can carry on for a long time; that's how you learn and find yourself,” Abhidha noted.

She acknowledged the massive role social media plays in amplifying this impulse: “My need to go to this particular concert came from the insane amount of content that I consumed. I chose to take the VIP. I felt like I had to do this because everybody else was.”

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Shanelle echoed this, noting that it's a fine line between genuinely wanting to explore and FOMO (fear of missing out).

Budgets, BNPL, and guardrails

While the appetite for experiences is universal, execution strategies on the money side vary. On one end of the spectrum are individuals like Samhitha, who spend between 500 and 1,000 per event, attending activities once or twice a month.

“I make sure the passes and registration fees don’t cross a limit; if they do, I skip it. If I feel like an experience is worth it, I make it happen and maybe cut down on going out to eat a couple of times or cut down on shopping to make up for it,” she said. “Investments usually get debited from my account early in the month, so it’s very clear as to what money I have left to spend.”

For entrepreneurs like Shanelle, whose income fluctuates by project, the dynamic is different. “We would never sell stocks or break a fixed deposit to spend on experiences,” Shanelle emphasized. “It's the funds after all these (investments) go out that we make sure we have one experience to look forward to. Then we work towards it.”

“My biggest rule is that I don't spend money I don't have,” Swaroopa added. “I like having savings available because I know that someday an opportunity might come up.”

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Abhidha also highlighted how last-minute changes to plans or decisions can affect finances. After extending an unplanned extra night in London following a concert, she used a PayPal “Pay Later” option to split the flight cost into instalments.

“The hard rule is that if I'm trying not to buy something, if I don't think about it after a week, then I don't do it. But if it's something that has been bothering me for a week, then I would just buy it,” she concluded.

Fund the fun with care

Financial advisors agree that prioritizing life experiences over physical possessions is a valid lifestyle choice, provided it doesn't derail long-term financial security.

Pankaj Mathpal, founder and managing director of Optima Money Managers, validated Gen Z's urge to live in the present. “People want to experience things now because if they keep saving, future opportunities will not always be available. You do not enjoy the things you enjoy at the age of 25 at the age of 50,” he said. However, Mathpal cautioned against spreading funds too thin or taking on debt for fleeting trends.

He advised young spenders to narrow down their aspirational choices as they gain exposure and systematically save in advance. “Rather than borrowing at the last moment, plan in advance,” he recommended. “Set some money aside every month. Experiences may not happen every month, so even through those months, carry on saving for high-ticket experiences in a savings account or liquid fund.”

Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, stressed that experiential indulgence must never compromise future financial health. To prevent lifestyle inflation from clawing into savings, Sadagopan calls for a simple mechanism.

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“Ensure everything you have to pay or invest is done at the beginning of the month,” Sadagopan advised. “The moment your money hits your account, maybe within 30 minutes, you immediately do the investments or pay off bills. You then know what the balance amount is that has been budgeted for various things, including regular expenses and entertainment.”

Gen Z’s experiential spending can be managed well through automated early-month investments, clear budgetary guardrails, and advance savings. This allows one to fully embrace the experience economy today without compromising on future financial health.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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