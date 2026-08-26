Memories over materialism: Gen Z’s experiential spending goes beyond mall visits

From impromptu scuba diving off Indonesian islands and flying to Abu Dhabi for rock concerts to pottery workshops, intimate courtyard music sessions and high-altitude treks, Gen Z is redefining discretionary spending, with ‘fun funds’ increasingly shifting from shopping and routine mall visits to immersive, memory-making experiences.
Data from the BookMyShow-EY-Parthenon report Beyond Attention. Into Immersion. substantiates the trend, noting that 78% of Indian consumers now prefer experiences over physical products, with 44% of spenders making unplanned experiential purchases.