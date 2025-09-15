Why these Gen Z professionals are upbeat on money matters despite job market risks
Jash Kriplani 7 min read 15 Sept 2025, 04:20 pm IST
Summary
For Gen z, financial planning is more about curiosity, experimenting with mutual funds, gold, or fintech products. Mint's special series on how different generations are navigating the changing landscape of the job market brings some interesting insights
They've entered the workforce at a time when technology, policy changes, and evolving industries are reshaping career paths. Nevertheless, India’s Gen Z professionals—those in their early 20s—are less anxious about job uncertainty than one might expect.
