They've entered the workforce at a time when technology, policy changes, and evolving industries are reshaping career paths. Nevertheless, India’s Gen Z professionals—those in their early 20s—are less anxious about job uncertainty than one might expect.

For them, financial planning is more about curiosity, experimenting with mutual funds, gold, or fintech products, and relying on parental guidance. However, gaps still exist: from neglecting health insurance to struggling with an emergency fund.

In this first part of Mint Money’s special series, we spoke to three young professionals to understand how this generation is navigating savings, investments, and protection amid the uncertainties of the job market.

Thinking of emergency fund

For India’s young workforce, the emergency fund often feels like a difficult concept—important, yet hard to prioritize. Diya Sanghvi, 25, who works as a copywriter at a fintech in Bengaluru, has only recently begun to set aside a part of her salary for this purpose. “It’s a bit scary," she admits, acknowledging the uncertainties of inflation, government policy shifts, and global tremors. For her, the emergency fund is a gradual work-in-progress, even as she commits nearly a third of her income to equity mutual funds.

Pavithran, 24, who works as a video editor at an IT company in Bengaluru, admits: “I understand that it is important to have a few months’ worth of expenses in savings to handle any unexpected changes in job situation, but I am yet to build one. I would be keen to get some financial advice on this," he says.

He says he keeps his expenses largely in control. On the expenses front, Pavithran maintains a modest lifestyle. His biggest fixed outgo is a ₹7,000 EMI on his bike. Petrol, food, and travel add to his monthly budget, with the ₹2,000 spent on train or bus trips on his monthly visits to parents in Chennai and some discretionary spending on clothes. He says he avoids spending too much on eating out or food delivery apps.

In contrast, Aryaman Sital, 22, who works as a software engineer in Noida, has managed to put together three to four months’ worth of expenses as a cushion. Living with his parents has freed him from rent and utility costs, giving him a head start. His discipline stems from habit—small savings from pocket money and internships during college now provide him a decent buffer.

Navigating savings habits

Sanghvi is able to invest 30–35% of her monthly income into mutual funds. Although her parents live in the same city, she is living on rent to be closer to her office. “Daily commute in Bengaluru can significantly waste your time, and taking cabs is costly. The rent, she says, is a significant part of her monthly expenses, but she says that trade-off is worth it," she says.

Pavithran, on the other hand, finds his savings shaped by cultural influences. His conservative instincts guide him toward physical assets. Gold coins; he has so far accumulated five to six grams. “I started investing as gold prices were going higher," he says.

Sital’s savings sit in fixed deposits and bank accounts. Only recently has he started exploring mutual funds.

Investments

Sanghvi is now exploring fixed deposit-like investments offered by new-age fintechs. “I am not looking at traditional bank fixed deposits, but exploring options that can offer higher returns, but with less volatility," she says.

She says, in the past six months, her equity mutual funds have not delivered much. Hence, she is looking for alternative investments. For Pavithran, volatility feels more like a threat than an opportunity. His tentative steps into plain-vanilla Nifty ETFs — suggested by a friend — left him uneasy with market swings. Gold, in contrast, has rewarded him with profits, reinforcing his belief that “gold prices don’t see negative returns." His long-term aspirations is to invest in land, but that is out of reach for now.

While Pavithran may not be alone in feeling queasy about investment volatility, here is when understanding asset classes, financial goals, and time periods would help.

“Every generation goes through a period of learning when they realize that volatility is part and parcel of investing in equity markets and in long-term equities offer healthy returns," said Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Sahaj Money. “The investing apps have made it easy for this generation to try investing early on in their career, but also they are heavily influenced by social media influencers, which keep posting ‘trending’ investment ideas. So, they end switching a lot, chasing the latest trends."

Pavithran, though, has not been completely dissuaded. "I would like to know more about ETFs and mutual funds, but I don't know how to go about it," he says.

Sital is yet to start investing. His immediate objective is to save for his master’s degree and take education loan for the shortfall. While he has not yet finalized his specialization, he is clear that he will manage the expenses on his own.

That clarity stems from his savings habit, which he says was instilled in him by his parents at a young age. During college, through small but consistent savings from pocket money and internships, he has built a modest corpus. He has continued his savings habit, as he lives with his parents in Noida, so he doesn’t have any rental or utility costs.

Parental advice

Sanghvi says her father at times recommends her which mutual funds she should consider. Pavithran, who is originally from Chennai, says his parents are not financially-savvy enough to advise him much. “For their own investments, they lean onto local chit funds," he says.

Sitat’s father has asked him to talk to his financial advisor as he aims to fund his own education. “The advisor has sent a list of funds, but I want to understand them fully before investing," he says.

Lack of health cover

Health insurance is something that most Gen Zs miss in the early phase of their career. All the three Gen Zs we spoke don’t have a health cover on their own and are reliant on employer’s health cover their parents’.

Kavitha Menon, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Probitus Wealth, says health insurance is an aspect that youngsters should not ignore.

“Even if they have their employer cover, they must have their own health insurance. What if they are in-between jobs or for some unforeseen restructuring of the company are laid-off. At young age, the premiums are low. So, they can get a health cover at lower costs," Menon explains.

Financial advisor’s take

Menon says young professionals should not overcomplicate their finances, but get some financial basics right.

“It is important to build an emergency fund, especially in the current job environment. A simple bank fixed deposit is good enough. Unless the young professional is drawing high salary and therefore at higher tax slab, they need not consider liquid funds. They can keep it simple with a bank FD, which they can easily and instantly access," Menon says.

She adds that Gen Zs who plan to upskill must start an up-skilling fund. “The early career is the phase where they can maximise their career development. Investing for longer-term goals can happen later, when they reach a stable phase," Menon says.

The absolute amounts they can save at this stage may not move the needle much in terms of their long-term goals. "But if they can do some course or get a degree, which can improve their career growth prospects and improve career stability, that can give them a stronger financial footing to start with," she adds.

Takeaway

For Gen Zs in their first jobs, when the money journey just begun, an open mind, curiosity and smart parental guidance should put most on the right track, but certain gaps like building an emergency corpus, or health insurance should be plugged. With the right balance of discipline and advice, this generation can turn early financial lessons into long-term security.