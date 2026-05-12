Gen Z investors are rewriting the rules of investing

Raised in the age of smartphones, social media and instant access to information, Generation Z is entering the world of investing earlier than any generation before it. The April NSE Market Pulse showed that investors below 30 years of age made 38.4% of the exchange’s investor base at the end of March 2026, as against 29.4% at the end of March 2021.
In mutual funds as well, Gen Z segments had the highest assets under management (AUM) per capita growth between FY23 and FY25 at 65% (salaried Gen Z)–75% (Gen Z students) versus an average of 55%, according to a 2025 collaborative analysis by Bain & Company and Groww. This is based on Groww’s investor base that was onboarded before 31 March 2022 and remained active till 31 March 2025. Young, salaried investors increasingly bet on smaller, riskier companies; nearly half their money was invested there by FY25, up from 35% two years ago, the analysis found. They were also the quickest to act on market mood, often letting emotions drive decisions as much as research.