Gen Z investors are rewriting the rules of investing

In mutual funds as well, Gen Z segments had the highest assets under management (AUM) per capita growth between FY23 and FY25 at 65% (salaried Gen Z)–75% (Gen Z students) versus an average of 55%, according to a 2025 collaborative analysis by Bain & Company and Groww. This is based on Groww’s investor base that was onboarded before 31 March 2022 and remained active till 31 March 2025. Young, salaried investors increasingly bet on smaller, riskier companies; nearly half their money was invested there by FY25, up from 35% two years ago, the analysis found. They were also the quickest to act on market mood, often letting emotions drive decisions as much as research.