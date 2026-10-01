Gen Z is trading stocks, investing in MFs using AI—but can it replace human judgement? Experts explain

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful research tool for Gen Z investors looking to invest in stocks, mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIPs). However, experts caution that AI should complement—not replace—investor judgement, discipline and sound financial planning.

One Gen Z investor, for instance, used an AI tool to analyse his portfolio. Although he already owned a Flexi Cap Fund, the tool recommended another fund in the same category without adequately accounting for portfolio overlap.

This highlights some of the risks young investors need to consider when using AI for investment decisions.

AI can provide information, but investors need to verify it Amitha A. Jayan, Wealth Manager at Scripbox, said: “AI summarises vast information, but fund NAVs, expense ratios, or financial metrics can occasionally be outdated. Double-check details on official platforms before committing. AI outputs are naturally generic. Every choice must match your specific risk capacity, tax bracket, time horizon, and short-term liquidity needs.”

“Algorithms tracking online sentiment can lean toward volatile or viral assets. True wealth creation comes from patient, long-term asset allocation,” Jayan added.

AI can process large volumes of information quickly, but investors still need to assess whether the information is relevant to their own financial circumstances.

Ashwiinii Deshpande (NFP Member), Director at Hitachintak Investservices, said: “AI can calculate, but experience decides which variables and weights are appropriate. It can also miss information we never provide.”

Personal circumstances still matter An investor may have a stable income today, but an unexpected financial emergency or future family responsibilities could significantly change their investment requirements. Such factors need to be considered when deciding the appropriate asset allocation.

Experts said combining AI's research capabilities with established wealth-management principles could help Gen Z investors build portfolios with greater awareness and discipline over the long term.

Jayan said: “Historical data models used by AI don't always predict unexpected macroeconomic shifts, interest rate changes, or market downturns. Leverage AI as a research partner to break down complex prospectuses and compare fund structures, while holding ultimate ownership of every portfolio decision.”

Don't let AI disrupt SIP discipline For SIP investors, experts emphasised that consistency remains crucial because the strength of an SIP lies in disciplined investing and long-term compounding.

Investors should therefore avoid using real-time AI-generated market updates to second-guess their strategy or make frequent changes to long-term systematic investments.

Deshpande said: “Professional mutual fund distribution involves due diligence, suitability, review and accountability. If AI recommends switching, who considers taxes and exit loads—and who is accountable if it goes wrong?”

Protect personal financial information Experts also advised investors to treat AI tools as sources of information and research rather than as a substitute for personalised financial judgement.

Gen Z investors should also avoid entering sensitive financial information—including bank statements, account numbers and personal tax identification details—into unverified AI tools or prompt windows.