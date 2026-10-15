A young professional receiving their first salary today does not have to look far for financial advice. By breakfast, their phone may have explained SIPs, credit scores, term insurance and an IPO. Before the day ends, an influencer may have recommended a stock, a friend may have forwarded a “sure-shot” idea, and an investment app may have suggested another product. The difficulty is no longer access to information. It is deciding which information deserves trust.
Everyone has money advice. Who should young investors listen to?
SummaryGen Z has more financial advice at its fingertips than any generation before it. But with influencers, family, friends and AI offering competing answers, knowing whom to trust is the real challenge.
A young professional receiving their first salary today does not have to look far for financial advice. By breakfast, their phone may have explained SIPs, credit scores, term insurance and an IPO. Before the day ends, an influencer may have recommended a stock, a friend may have forwarded a “sure-shot” idea, and an investment app may have suggested another product. The difficulty is no longer access to information. It is deciding which information deserves trust.
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