Gen Z should invest in PPF, mutual funds and insurance, says Prof Saumya Aggarwal of SRCC
Saumya Aggarwal, professor at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), talks about the latest changes which affect the young investors, scope of digital currencies as an asset class, the likely impact of artificial intelligence and more.
While relishing their college days to the hilt, youngsters are supposed to take baby steps into the world of investing. They are advised to not only refrain from squandering away their parents’ money, but are also expected to invest at least a part of what they earn through a side gig or an internship.