Digital payments at core — Here's what Gen Z's UPI payments for essentials, discretionary, travel and subscriptions show

Analysis of millions of UPI transactions, reflecting the spending habits of more than 5.2 lakh salaried Gen Z users by SalarySe showed that digital payments formed the core of the generation's financial management.
From managing utility bills, recurring subscriptions and financial services, spending by India's youngest workforce is concentrated around a few core categories that support everyday living rather than the occasional big-ticket purchases, according to the study.
Piyush Bagaria, Co-founder of SalarySe in the statement noted that Gen Z in India is the first generation to manage almost every aspect of its financial life through a digital-first ecosystem. “Our analysis suggests that India's youngest salaried workforce is building more structured financial habits, where everyday responsibilities, digital payments and lifestyle choices coexist seamlessly,” he said.
Majority of Gen Z's monthly wallet is spent on everyday essentials and recurring financial commitments rather than big-ticket lifestyle purchases, the study found.
“The findings challenge common perceptions of Gen Z as a lifestyle-first generation, highlighting a spending pattern where everyday necessities, digital payments, financial services and discretionary consumption coexist as young professionals navigate evolving incomes and life stages,” the release said.
The analysis also highlights evolving recurring payment habits for entertainment subscriptions. Beyond entertainment, recurring mandates increasingly span utilities, financial services and other digital subscriptions, which highlighted the expanding role of UPI and AutoPay in managing everyday digital payments.
“The scale and ubiquity of UPI have fundamentally changed how young professionals spend and manage their financial decisions. As this workforce continues to grow, these behavioural shifts will reshape how businesses, employers and financial institutions design products, employee benefits and financial experiences for the next decade,” Bagaria added.
“The prominence of Bill Payments, Subscriptions and Financial Services reflects a generation that has grown up with digital payments at its core, where managing utility bills, recurring subscriptions and financial services through digital platforms has become an integral part of everyday life,” the SalarySe release stated.
According to the study by the artificial intelligence (AI) and UPI-powered employee financial benefits platform, found the following expenditures comprised their big expenditures:
The study further noted that financial priorities evolve across different life stages, analysing spending behaviour among Gen Z users aged across 18 to 29 years.
“The findings indicate that India's youngest workforce is developing a distinct financial identity, shaped by a mix of everyday essentials, lifestyle consumption and digital-first financial behaviour. As Gen Z continues to become a larger part of the formal workforce, these evolving spending patterns could influence how businesses, employers and financial institutions design products, benefits and digital experiences for the next generation,” the report added.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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