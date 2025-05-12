GenAI for investing: Smart money moves or risky bets?
SummaryGenAI can uniquely tailor financial advice based on an individual's income, lifestyle, and goals—a luxury once reserved for wealthy clients of human advisors. But GenAI isn’t infallible.
Imagine asking your phone, "Can I afford a Goa vacation this month and still invest enough?" Within seconds, an app analyses your income, expenses, and investments, offering a tailored budget. The twist? Your advisor isn't a human—it’s Generative AI (GenAI), the technology powering popular chatbots like ChatGPT.