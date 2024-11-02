General Provident Fund: Centre issues key clarification on PF settlement for retired govt employees. Read here

The Centre clarified that interest must be paid on delayed General Provident Fund (GPF) payments post-retirement, highlighting the need for timely processing from preparing retirement lists to issuing Pension Payment Orders 

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated2 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST
According to the Jeevan Pramaan website, 34.01 lakh pensioners have submitted Digital Certificates since 1 November 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
According to the Jeevan Pramaan website, 34.01 lakh pensioners have submitted Digital Certificates since 1 November 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

The Centre has clarified the General Provident Fund (GPF) disbursement to government employees upon retirement. This clarification, provided by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), addresses inquiries regarding interest payments on delayed GPF payments after retirement.

The new instructions, dated October 25, 2024, highlight the importance of timely processing at every stage, from preparing retirement lists to issuing the Pension Payment Order (PPO). Additionally, this notice clarifies the payment of interest on delayed General Provident Fund (GPF) final payments for retiring government servants, addressing the responsibilities of relevant authorities and the consequences of any delays in disbursement.

 

Also Read | Planning to open a PPF account on Diwali 2024? 3 new rules that you MUST know

“Recently, a few references regarding interest on delayed payment of GPF to the retired government have been received to clarify whether interest is payable on GPF after retirement,” the memorandum said.

 

Centre issues clarification on payment of GPF

Centre issues clarification on payment of GPF to retired employees: Key Points

1)Rule 34 of the General Provident Fund (Central Service) Rules, 1960 states that the Accounts Officer must ensure timely payment of the GPF amount upon the subscriber's retirement.

2)The GPF amount is the sole asset of the individual government servant, and any pending disciplinary actions do not affect its disbursement.

3)Interest on Delayed Payments: According to Rule 11(4), if the GPF balance is not paid at retirement, interest must be paid for the period beyond retirement.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Chhattisgarh govt announces 4% DA hike for state employees

4)Interest Payment Procedures:

  • The Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) can approve interest for six months after retirement.
  • Interest payments beyond six months require approval from the Head of the Accounts Office, and the Controller of Accounts/Financial Adviser must approve payments beyond one year.
  • Escalation of Delays: Any cases requiring interest payment will be presented to the Secretary of the relevant Administrative Ministry or Department to prevent financial burdens due to interest on delayed GPF payments.
  • Responsibility Assignment: The Secretary will determine accountability at all levels for delays in GPF payments to ensure timely processing and avoid unnecessary interest payments.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceGeneral Provident Fund: Centre issues key clarification on PF settlement for retired govt employees. Read here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.000.00
      Chennai
      81,361.000.00
      Delhi
      81,513.000.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.