Generate your own electricity bill to avoid paying a bomb later

In the absence of bills, some DISCOMs generate bills through “average billing" based on the consumption of the customer in the previous year. But this might not work out to your advantage. Usually people have higher consumption in summer months and lower in winter. The average will be somewhere in between. When the actual meter reading is taken, it will be higher than whatever was billed because your summer consumption is high, and you will be charged more for it. “For instance, suppose your last year’s average monthly consumption was 300 units, but your current month’s unit consumption is 450 units, you may be charged for 150 units less. The billing slabs are such that the tariff increases after the consumption of 400 units. So if the meter reading was taken, only 50 units from the current month would have been charged at a higher rate. Now assume next month you consume 400 units. Ideally, all units should be charged at a lower rate, but because 150 units were not accounted for, these will be added to your bill and your bill will be of 550 units, 150 of which will be charged at a higher rate, which would be a bad deal for you," said Jain.